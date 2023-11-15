Scattered showers could affect your commute on Wednesday morning

Morning showers could impact your commute on Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said depending on where you are in the metro you could see some scattered showers.

Here’s what you need to know for your Wednesday morning:

Scattered showers could continue through the morning commute

Rain will be widespread but light over the south side of the metro

There will be little to no rain in the north metro and metro mountains

Temperatures will get much cooler, with many spots in the 50s

Showers will return again on Friday into Saturday morning

