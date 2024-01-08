LIVE UPDATES: Several Ga. school districts announce closures, delays Tuesday ahead of severe weather

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta school districts have announced that they will be closed or delayed Tuesday ahead of a strong storm system that will move in overnight.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is the risk for damaging winds and isolated severe storms. There is the possibility of isolated tornadoes in middle and south Georgia.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:34 p.m.

Stephens County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

5:14 p.m.

Jasper County Schools has announced that they will be closed on Tuesday.

5:01 p.m.

Union County Schools will be delayed for two hours on Tuesday.

Due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of severe storms, heavy winds, excessive rain, and the anticipation of... Posted by Union County Schools on Monday, January 8, 2024

5 p.m.

Murray County Schools has announced a two-hour delay based on forecasted high winds.

Dear MCS Families, We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to inform you that Murray County Schools will operate... Posted by Murray County Schools on Monday, January 8, 2024

4:53 p.m.

Habersham County Schools is closing all schools for students and staff on Tuesday.

4:38 p.m.

Troup County Schools has announced that all classes will be canceled on Tuesday.

Dear TCSS Staff and Families, We hope this message finds you well. We are informing you that all Troup County Schools... Posted by Troup County School System on Monday, January 8, 2024

3:41 p.m.

Heard County Schools will be delayed by two hours, the district announced.

Severe weather in the form of sustained 30-40mph winds, 3-4 inches of rain, and a front that has tornado potential is... Posted by Heard County School System on Monday, January 8, 2024

