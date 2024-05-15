Isolated showers and storms possible during Wednesday morning commute in the Atlanta metro

ATLANTA — Wednesday is starting with a chance of showers and isolated storms over parts of our area for the morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan says that while the sun returns to the forecast today, isolated showers and storms will develop later today. Over East Georgia, a strong storm is possible.

Monahan says the best weather for the week will be Thursday, with dry weather in the forecast and highs in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead, the potential for rain and possibly strong severe storms moves in Friday into Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday:

Isolated showers, a storm possible, for morning commute

Isolated storms this afternoon; a low chance of a strong or severe storm

Best weather day of the week is Thursday: partly cloudy, warming into the mid-80s

More rain, with the chance for storms, moves in Friday into Saturday

Some storms could be strong or severe Fri/Sat

Turning drier Sunday

