Heat, humidity returns for the weekend

ATLANTA — The break from typical summer weather will end this week with the return of the heat and humidity across north Georgia.

After below average temperatures to start August, the high temperatures will climb back above 90 degrees this weekend. The heat index values will approach the upper 90s for most of metro Atlanta and hit the triple digits for our eastern counties.

The above average temperatures will stick around as we head into late August.

Along with the heat, there is a chance for a few scattered storms Friday and isolated storms on Saturday. Much drier air will move in next week.

