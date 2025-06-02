Weather

Hazy sunshine to start the week as smoke drifts down from Canada

By WSBTV.com News Staff
The hazy sunshine we saw over the weekend will be with us again today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says smoke continues to drift all the way down from Canada’s wildfires to the deep south.

Much of North Georgia will have hazy skies from time to time today and tomorrow.

However, air quality in the area is not a concern, as it is safe for most people spending time outdoors.

