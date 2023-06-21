Flash flood warning issued for several metro counties until 8:30 p.m. tonight

ATLANTA — Several inches of rain has fallen across the metro Atlanta area and more is on the way Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a flash flood warning has been issued for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. The warning lasts until 8:30 p.m.

Nitz is tracking the heavy rain moving through your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Here’s what to know as you head through the evening and into Thursday.

Up to 2 inches of rainfall have fallen since 12 p.m.

An additional 1-2 inches of rainfall are possible.

A Flash Flood Warning means rapid flooding is occurring or expected to occur shortly.

Remember: Turn around, don’t drown if you come across flooded roads. Do not drive or walk through flooded areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms, but a decreasing trend









©2022 Cox Media Group