Downpours moving through metro Atlanta for morning commute

ATLANTA — You will want to grab an umbrella if you are heading out the door early Friday morning, but you won’t need it for long.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a line of downpours pushing through metro Atlanta for morning commute. But it will gradually clear later this morning.

We’re tracking the heavy rain plus Triple Team Traffic is watching out for crashes on the wet roads, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Here’s what to know for Friday.

Gradual clearing later today, turning windy with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible

Not quite as warm today – but still mild; mid 60s

Slight chance of a shower tomorrow, mainly north

Warm up begins again on Sunday with highs back in the 70s Monday & Tuesday

Downpours clearing out later this morning





