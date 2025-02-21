Cold weather advisory in place for wind chills in teens, single digits

ATLANTA — Get ready for another very cold start to the weekend and keep the heavy coats out Friday.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s. A few occasional strong wind gusts will bring wind chills into the single-digits.

A cold weather advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for the bitterly cold wind chills. Highs will climb into the 40s, but remain about 15 degrees below average for this time of year, according to Monahan.

When temperatures will climb toward the 70s, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know:

Mostly sunny and into the mid 40s by afternoon

Saturday morning cold again with lows in 20s, but highs in 50s by afternoon

Warming to near 70 by next week

