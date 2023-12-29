Cold temperatures bring possibility of flurries, light snow to parts of north Georgia Friday

ATLANTA — As clouds move into north Georgia, so does the chance of some flurries.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said snow flurries will be possible Friday evening in north Georgia, primarily in the mountains.

Lopez added that the northeast Georgia mountains and northwest Georgia will have the best chance of seeing snow.

Although temperatures stay cool in metro Atlanta, Lopez says it will not be cold enough to bring snow to metro Atlanta.

Here’s what you need to know:

Less than half an inch of snow in the mountains is expected

Staying cold Saturday

Warming back up a bit for New Year’s Eve Sunday, with highs in the 50s

