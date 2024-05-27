LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for far north GA counties until 5:45 a.m.

Be weather aware this Memorial Day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking a line of strong to severe storms this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gilmer and Gordon counties until 5:45 a.m.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. A brief, spin-up tornado is possible.

Another round of storms possible this afternoon and evening.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:20 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gordon and Gilmer counties until 5:45 a.m.

5:15 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama until 9 a.m. central

4:55 a.m.

Tornado watch in effect for Clay County, North Carolina in the Channel 2 viewing area until 6 a.m. eastern

4:53 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fannin and Gilmer counties until 5:15 a.m.

