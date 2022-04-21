Tractor-trailer crashes off Fulton Street bridge near I-75/85

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer can be seen on the ground after it crashed off of the Fulton Street Bridge in Atlanta.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer grabbed video from the scene Thursday morning near I-75/85 and Interstate 20.

The video shows part of the bridge fence hanging down into the roadway. Triple Team Traffic says Pulliam Street was closed but has since re-opened.

It is unclear what caused the trailer to crash or the driver’s condition. Crews spent hours cleaning up the aftermath of the crash.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol for more information.

