WNBA Playoffs: Watch Atlanta Dream host Indiana Fever, LIVE Sunday on Channel 2

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Seattle Storm v Atlanta Dream COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - JULY 3: Center Brittney Griner #42 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates after a three-point shot is made during a game against the against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on July 3, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Allen/Getty Images) (Jason Allen/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Dream are heading back to the WNBA playoffs and their first game against the Indiana Fever will air LIVE on Channel 2.

Atlanta earned the No. 3 seed after an impressive 30-win season, the most in franchise history. The Dream will host the No. 6 Fever for Game 1 on Sunday afternoon at Gateway Center Arena.

Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by tipoff at 3 p.m. on Channel 2

Atlanta hasn’t hosted a playoff game since the 2018 season. It’s also the last season the Dream won a playoff game. Tickets are still available here.

The Fever will host Game 2 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 3 will shift back to Atlanta on Thursday.

If the Dream advance, the semifinals will be from Sept. 21 through Sept. 30. The WNBA Finals are scheduled for Oct. 3 through Oct. 17.

