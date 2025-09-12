WNBA Playoffs: Watch Atlanta Dream host Indiana Fever, LIVE Sunday on Channel 2

The Atlanta Dream are heading back to the WNBA playoffs and their first game against the Indiana Fever will air LIVE on Channel 2.

Atlanta earned the No. 3 seed after an impressive 30-win season, the most in franchise history. The Dream will host the No. 6 Fever for Game 1 on Sunday afternoon at Gateway Center Arena.

Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by tipoff at 3 p.m. on Channel 2

Atlanta hasn’t hosted a playoff game since the 2018 season. It’s also the last season the Dream won a playoff game. Tickets are still available here.

The Fever will host Game 2 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 3 will shift back to Atlanta on Thursday.

If the Dream advance, the semifinals will be from Sept. 21 through Sept. 30. The WNBA Finals are scheduled for Oct. 3 through Oct. 17.

