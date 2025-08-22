Atlanta Dream

Gray scores 27 in Dream’s win, Lynx lose consecutive games for first time this season

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 27 points, Rhyne Howard added 16 and the Atlanta Dream held on for a 75-73 victory on Thursday night to hand the Minnesota Lynx consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Bridget Carleton scored 16 points for Minnesota (28-7) and Jessica Shepard had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Gray completed a four-point play to begin Atlanta’s 12-0 run that ended in a 66-60 lead with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. Minnesota missed its first six shots of the frame.

Minnesota got within 73-71 with 48.9 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Alanna Smith and Atlanta was called for a backcourt violation following a coach’s challenge. Smith’s shot in the lane rolled off and Maya Caldwell made two free throws at the other end to give Atlanta a four-point lead.

The Dream were called for another eight-second violation with 12.6 seconds left. Minnesota guard Courtney Williams missed a layup and she turned it over on an inbounds play as time expired.

Gray had her 15th 20-point game this season for Atlanta (23-13), which tied its 2018 franchise record with 23 victories.

Kayla McBride also scored 15 points and Smith added 10 for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier missed her sixth straight game due to a right ankle injury.

