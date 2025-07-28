Atlanta Dream

Dream end Lynx’s 14-game home winning streak with 90-86 win, Griner scores season-high 22

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16: Brittney Griner #42 of the Atlanta Dream looks on against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on July 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Brittney Griner scored a season-high 22 points and the hot-shooting Atlanta Dream handed the Minnesota Lynx their first loss in 15 home games this season 90-86 on Sunday night.

The Lynx trailed 83-70 with three minutes to go but pulled within three on Napheesa Collier’s basket with 11.3 seconds left. Jordin Canada’s free throw at 7 seconds iced it.

Atlanta made its first six shots of the fourth quarter before a block by Collier and then made three more in a row. Collier had 13 points in the final period.

Canada had 18 points for the Dream (15-10) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Allisha Gray both added 12.

Collier scored 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks to lead the Lynx (22-5). Alanna Smith added 12 points, Courtney Williams 11 and Natisha Hiedeman 10.

The Lynx franchise-record home winning streak was the fourth-longest in WNBA history.

Atlanta was 5-of-20 shooting in the third quarter when Minnesota cut a 14-point halftime deficit to as little as three. But in the other three quarters the Dream shot 29 of 45 (71%).

The Lynx shot 56% but after Collier it was 48%. They were also outscored by nine at the foul line.

The Lynx end a five-game homestand on Wednesday when the defending champion New York Liberty visit for the first meeting of the season between the two WNBA finalist from last season.

