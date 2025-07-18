Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones to play in 2025 WNBA All-Star Game live on Channel 2

The brightest stars in women’s basketball will share the court during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The game will air live on Channel 2 with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Atlanta fans will have a couple of Dream players to cheer on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dream guard Allisha Gray and forward Brionna Jones both were named to the All-Star Game. Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard also earned a spot, but will sit out because of an injury.

The league named Gray a starter for the game back in June.

Jones was added as a replacement for Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, who will sit out due to an injury.

Gray will play on Team Collier for Lynx star Napheesa Coller while Jones will play for Team Clark for Caitlyn Clark. The Fever star will miss the game due to a groin injury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group