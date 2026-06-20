Atlanta Dream win sets franchise record for points in a game

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever 113-96 on Saturday, setting a franchise record for points in a single game. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 24 points, while Allisha Gray added 22 points in the record-breaking victory.

Angel Reese made WNBA history by becoming the fastest player to reach 1,000 career rebounds, achieving the milestone in her 79th game.

The win marked the Dream’s third straight victory and their second against the Fever in a three-day span, following a 108-101 road win on Thursday.

The game was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,044 fans at State Farm Arena, which is home to the NBA’s Hawks. The Dream typically play their home games at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which has a capacity of 5,000.

Reese finished the game with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Dream. For the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark scored a team-high 26 points. Kelsey Mitchell contributed 16 points and both Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham each had 13 points.

The Fever held a 59-56 lead at halftime, with Mitchell scoring 16 points in the first half. However, Atlanta outscored Indiana 28-15 in the third quarter to take an 84-74 lead heading into the final period. Jordin Canada scored eight of her 12 points in that decisive third quarter and Naz Hillmon added 19 points for the Dream.

Saturday’s game was one of five games the Dream are scheduled to play at State Farm Arena this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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