Atlanta beats Mercury 90-79 as Brittney Griner returns to Phoenix for first time with Dream

PHOENIX (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 28 points, Brittney Griner had 17 points and eight rebounds against her former team and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 90-79 on Wednesday night.

Griner made her return to Phoenix where she played 11 seasons with the Mercury, helping lead them to the 2014 WNBA title and an appearance in the 2021 finals. The Mercury honored Griner with a tribute video before the game, with longtime teammate Diana Taurasi sitting courtside.

Gray gave Atlanta an 84-71 lead with 3:03 left before Sami Whitcomb made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to get Phoenix within seven points. Griner answered with a basket in the lane to extend Atlanta’s lead to 86-77.

Jordin Canada added 14 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 11 for Atlanta (14-10), which won for the second time in five games. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta’s second-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, did not play. Gray made 10 of 16 shots for her 10th 20-point game this.

Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper returned to the starting lineup for Phoenix (15-8) after being out since July 3 due to injuries.

Sabally finished with 13 points, Copper added 10 and DeWanna Bonner scored 18. Alyssa Thomas had seven points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Gray scored 13 points in the first half to help Atlanta take a 39-34 lead. Phoenix shot just 29.7% from the field, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range, but stayed close by making all nine of its free-throw attempts.

