Penix Jr. taking the blame for Falcons losing streak. Morris reassures QB it’s not all on him

The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field on Wednesday following Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Since the loss, Michael Penix Jr. has been hard on himself and taking the blame for the Falcons four-game losing streak. He said the team has to play better and “it starts with me.”

Head coach Raheem Morris told Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo he had a conversation with his quarterback to let him know it’s not all on him.

“This league is full of adversity and you’re gonna deal with those adverse moments,” Morris said. “And I think it’s up to us to be able to help him through those situations to let him know like we have to make some of those plays for him as well, both as players and as coaches to be to alleviate some of the problems that he thinks he is having.”

Penix said it helped to hear that from his head coach.

“Raheem gave me the perspective and just told me just to give myself some grace and not be so hard on myself,” he said.

The Falcons will host the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. The last time the two met in Charlotte, the Falcons offense was shut out.

On Wednesday, Penix was asked if he feels like the offense is close to clicking and he said yes.

“Why not this week?” he said.

