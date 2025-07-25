As Falcons open up training camp, Penix Jr. says offense’s goal is to be unstoppable

The Atlanta Falcons opened training camp this week. The defense will be a work in progress, but the offense should be one of the most explosive in the league.

Training camp marks the beginning of a new year, new expectations and lots of excitement. Fans have already reserved all the passes for the first three practices.

Every single player on the Falcons roster reported on time to training camp. Head coach Raheem Morris says he’s fired up for his second season.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked if he feels different heading into training camp this year compared to last year.

“That’s a good question, Alison, it’s like I don’t know if it feels different. I just think it feels more settling, more at ease. I think it’s feels even more familiar than it had felt before,” Morris said. “Being back the second time, being back with the same people, being back a lot of the new faces, being with your second draft class."

Michael Penix Jr. is coming into Year 2 knowing his role. He’s no longer a backup or rookie, he’s the starting quarterback.

This offseason, Penix Jr. put in extra work with Drake London and Kyle Pitts. He has high expectations for the offense.

“You know, we should unstoppable. So that’s our goal. We want to be No. 1 in all the categories on the offensive side of the ball," Penix Jr. said.

Penix Jr. said this offseason he worked on his golf game with Pitts. He started playing last year and has taken a few lessons.

He said Pitts is a much better golf, but he enjoys spending the time with his teammates as he continues to build confidence and relationships away from the field.

