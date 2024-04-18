NFL Draft 2024: Dates, times, draft order, how to watch on Channel 2

The NFL Draft is finally here and Channel 2 Action News is your home for everything draft related.

All seven rounds from Detroit will air live on Channel 2 on April 25-27.

Channel 2 Action News will host a LIVE NFL Draft special on April 25 leading up to the first pick of the night.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2 sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo will break down the Falcons’ options and which local college talent could hear their name called.

Here is what to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.

What days and times are the NFL Draft?

The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday April 25 followed by WSB Tonight. On Friday April 26, the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday April 27 it starts at noon ET.

What picks do the Atlanta Falcons have?

The Atlanta Falcons have picks No. 8, No. 43, No. 74, No. 79 (from Jaguars), No. 108, No. 143, No. 187 and No. 197.

