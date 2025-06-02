NCAA baseball: Seasons for No. 7 seed Georgia, Georgia Tech end in regionals

ATHENS, Ga. — Both No. 7 seed Georgia and Georgia Tech saw their seasons end on Sunday in the NCAA Baseball regionals.

Georgia, who hosted a regional, lost to Oklahoma State. Georgia Tech, who traveled to Oxford, lost to host Ole Miss.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dawgs entered the seventh inning tied 7-7. Christian Adams broke up the tie with an RBI single and Georgia went up 9-7.

But the Cowboys scored four unanswered runs in the ninth inning, including a walk-off two-run home run.

For Georgia Tech, the ball started flying in the first inning. Kent Schmidt started things off with a two-run blast to right field.

Kyle Lodise smashes a solo shot to go back-to-back and put Georgia Tech up 3-0.

But the Jackets pitching staff struggled from the start and Ole Miss jumped on it.

The Rebels took the elimination game 11-9.

The Jackets had hopes of going all the way to Omaha in head coach Danny Hall’s final season.

Despite the ending, Hall leaves Georgia Tech as a coaching legend and will be missed greatly by the program.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group