Channel 2 goes 1-on-1 with Atlanta Hawks draft pick Asa Newell

The Atlanta Hawks introduced their first round pick Asa Newell on Friday.

The Hawks selected Newell from the University of Georgia during the 2025 NBA Draft first round Wednesday night on Channel 2.

Newell was born in Atlanta and raised in Athens until his family moved to Florida, so he grew up a Hawks fan.

Newell sat down one-on-one with Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo to discuss what it means to play for his childhood team.

"I mean I grew up as an Atlanta fan, and you know just growing up having a Kyle Korver jersey you know and a Hawks flag in my room like you know I really really bled the team,“ Newell said. ”And you it’s just super special for me and an amazing opportunity. When I came in for my workout, I had a really good feeling and just ended up working out."

Newell will now get a chance to play for the organization where Korver, his childhood hero, works as the Hawks assistant general manager.

“He’s been telling me, you know, that my mechanics look good and you know hearing that from him, a shooter like Kyle, means a lot,” he said.

During his one season with the Bulldogs, Newell made the SEC All-Freshman team, averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Mastrangelo asked Newell how his time in Athens prepared him for the NBA.

“And that was one of the reasons why I wanted to go to UGA, is to show people that you can go to Georgia and be alright and be a prolific athlete. That’s how it is on the football side, so I wanted bring that to the basketball side, but I’m just super excited to be here."

Catch more of our 1-on-1 with Newell on SportsZone Sunday

