Atlanta Hawks host coaching clinic

Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder and the Hawks Basketball Academy hosted their 12th annual Coaches Clinic at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the official practice and training facility for the Hawks. Nearly 200 local coaches learned best practices in coaching philosophy and strategy directly from the team’s coaching staff at the free professional development event.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Coach Snyder and the entire Hawks coaching staff for leading the annual Coaches Clinic,” said Sr. Director of Hawks Basketball Academy Chris Jacobs. “As we continue to serve as a community asset, we hope that the local coaches in attendance left feeling energized, empowered and continue to build a solid foundation that will help them teach the game in a positive and enjoyable way to our city’s young athletes.”

Prior to the start of the clinic, the coaches had the opportunity to participate in a networking reception. In addition, each attendee received a gift bag that included a Hawks shirt, a sling bag, journal, coaching resources packet and a gift certificate to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

To officially tip off the event, Bally Sports Southeast Play-By-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun provided a brief welcome and introduced the entire coaching staff. After that, the coaches went to various stations including one to learn about the team’s player development program from Assistant Coach Jeff Watkinson, one to learn about offensive action and plays from Assistant Coach Steve Klei, one to learn about situational shooting from Assistant Coach Brittni Donaldson and one to learn about pick-and-roll defense from Assistant Coach Sanjay Lumpkin. The evening wrapped up with a special Q&A session from Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder.

The Hawks Coaches Clinic is a premium professional development experience provided to community, scholastic and collegiate basketball coaches across metro Atlanta. Since its inception in 2011, nearly 3,000 coaches have participated in learning development programs offered through the Hawks Basketball Academy’s Coach Education Program.

