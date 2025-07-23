Giants beat Braves 9-0 to snap 6-game skid

Rafael Devers was error free in his first career start at first base and added two hits and an RBI as the San Francisco Giants snapped a season-worst six-game skid with a 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Devers was traded from Boston to the Giants in June after his relationship with management deteriorated less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023. The Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to designated hitter. He balked before agreeing, but when Boston first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, he was approached about playing the position and he declined.

San Francisco starter Landen Roupp (7-6) gave up four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings. The Giants have won five of Roupp’s last six starts.

Casey Schmitt hit a solo homer off Davis Daniel (0-1) to highlight San Francisco’s four-run second inning. Devers doubled to lead off the fifth and scored on a single by Willy Adames to make it 5-0.

Devers added an RBI single before Wilmer Flores hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Matt Olson had three hits and Michael Harris II added two for the Braves.

Sean Hjelle and Joey Lucchesi each pitched an inning before Carson Seymour worked the eighth and ninth and. Four Giants pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

Key moment

Adames drew a leadoff walk in the second and Chapman followed with an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Flores. After Schmitt’s homer, Bailey doubled and later scored on a sac fly by Heliot Ramos to give the Giants a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

Giants manager Bob Melvin has 1,650 career wins, tied with Mike Scioscia for 20th on MLB’s all-time list. Buck Showalter is 19th with 1,726 wins.

Up next

San Francisco RHP Justin Verlander (0-8, 4.99 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59) .

