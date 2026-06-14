Braves, Strider await next step on treatment plan for pitcher’s right elbow inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Strider’s MRI revealed inflammation in his ailing right elbow and the Atlanta Braves won’t know the next step for their right-handed pitcher until the results are viewed by Dr. Keith Meister.

Strider was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, less than 24 hours after he left his start against the New York Mets.

“You always expect to see inflammation when somebody’s hurting,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said before Sunday’s series finale against the Mets. “So we just want to let Dr. Meister get a look at it and get his diagnosis.”

Strider, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and had the UCL in his right elbow repaired with an internal brace in April 2024, was pulled after his velocity dipped to 88 mph while issuing a six-pitch walk to MJ Melendez leading off the fourth inning. He was clocked as high as 96 mph earlier in the game.

Strider allowed six hits and a season-worst seven earned runs in three innings. He allowed three homers, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette in the second inning.

Strider was making his eighth start of the season for the first-place Braves after missing the first 34 games recovering from a strained left oblique. He is 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA this season.

Batterymate Drake Baldwin, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, homered in his first rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Baldwin, who has been sidelined since May 19 with a strained right oblique, is expected to return to the Braves during the homestand that begins Tuesday night.

“Looking forward to writing his name on a lineup card here pretty soon,” Weiss said. “Pretty impressive. Just a pure hitter. He’s one of the few guys that can take several weeks off, step in the box and hit a homer.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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