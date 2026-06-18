Giants beat Braves 7-5 to sweep doubleheader

ATLANTA — The San Francisco Giants swept a split doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

San Francisco secured a seven-two victory in the first game and a 7-5 win in the second game.

The first game of the doubleheader was the completion of Tuesday night’s game, which had been suspended due to rain.

Left-hander Robbie Ray contributed to the Giants’ win in the first game by throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

In the second game, San Francisco hit three home runs during the second inning. Willy Adames, Luis Arraez and Bryce Eldridge each homered in the four-run inning. Arraez later added a two-run single in the ninth inning.

Carson Whisenhunt (one-0) earned his first win of the season for the Giants, allowing two runs on six hits over five-plus innings in his season debut. Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie (one-two) gave up five runs on five hits, including the three home runs, in five innings.

The Giants reinstated left-hander Matt Gage (right knee inflammation) from the 15-day injured list. Gage gave up a two-run home run to Mauricio Dubón in the ninth inning and allowed two additional hits.

Right-hander Tristan Beck recorded his first save by getting the final two outs, overcoming a run-scoring wild pitch.

The Braves recalled right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who pitched four innings and allowed two runs. Spencer Strider (inflammation in right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Center fielder Michael Harris II was held out of Wednesday’s games after leaving Tuesday night’s game with lower back tightness. Ronald Acuña Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 11 with a strained left hamstring.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson made his first appearance in the outfield since 2017, shifting to right field in the top of the ninth inning. Olson had three hits in the game.

The series will conclude on Thursday night. Giants right-hander Landen Roupp (five-7, 4.24 ERA) is scheduled to face Braves left-hander Martín Pérez (five-3, 2.90).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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