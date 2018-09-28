0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Bremen at Callaway

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Bremen is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 5-AA and No. 4; Callaway is 4-1, 1-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Callaway won 56-39 in 1999.

Things to know: These are the only ranked teams in Region 5, although 2017 state semifinalist Heard County remains a major contender. Callaway's lone defeat was against No. 5 Troup of Class AAAA. Callaway's style is what one would expect from a team whose leading rusher is called Tank and whose top recruit is 340 pounds. Cartavious "Tank" Bigsy is actually only 5-11, 175 pounds, but the four-star recruit leads a physical, run-oriented attack with 654 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 79 carries. OL Keiondre Jones is the massive one. He is committed to Auburn. Also outstanding on Callaway's front line are Tate Johnson (several D-I offers) and Keshawn Cameron. Junior QB Jacob Freeman is another D-I recruit (as a wide receiver). He has rushed for 286 yards on 36 carries. Bremen is more balanced. RB Tyran Dobbs has rushed for 443 yards. QB Wade Cartwright has thrown for 462 yards. Jason Houston has 226 yards receiving and four touchdowns. The defense, led by linebackers Kade Berry (nine tackles for losses), Stephen McLain (six tackles for losses) and Campbell Sweatt (four TFL), is allowing just 6.5 points per game.

Centennial at Alpharetta

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Raider Stadium, Alpharetta

Records, rankings: Centennial is 2-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAA and unranked; Alpharetta is 3-1, 2-0 and No. 7.

Last meeting: Alpharetta won 34-31 in 2017.

Things to know: Alpharetta and Centennial were the top two teams in 7-AAAAAA last year, and Alpharetta's three-point victory when they met in the region opener ultimately decided the region title, as neither lost another regular-season game. The winner Friday's game will be tied for first place with 2016 region champ Johns Creek, which has the week off. Centennial averages 336.0 yards passing and 157.5 rushing. QB Max Brosmer is 86-of-141 passing for 1,344 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 188 yards. The top receivers are Drake Mason (19 catches, 335 yards, three TDs) and Richard Shaw (23-321-0). The Knights ran for a season-high 300 yards in a 69-35 victory against Cambridge last week. Cal Dickie had 185 of them on 22 carries and has a team-leading 381 yards for the season. Alpharetta's balanced offense averages 142.0 yards rushing and 140.8 passing. QBs Bradley Rowlinson and Will Gerdes are a combined 41-of-72 passing for 563 yards and five touchdowns. Joshua Grant, with 11 catches for 105 yards, is the only player with more than eight receptions. Kevin Watkins is the leading rusher with 279 yards and four TDs on 47 carries.

Charlton County at Irwin County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Indian Field, Ocilla

Records, rankings: Charlton County is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-A and No. 5 in Class A public; Irwin County is 5-0, 2-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Irwin County won 48-27 in 2017.

Things to know: Irwin County, the Class A public-school runner-up last year, and Charlton County are among three ranked teams in Region 2-A. The other is No. 2 Clinch County, which has lost to Irwin. Irwin has beaten Charlton the past two seasons, neither game particularly close. Irwin's D.J. Lundy, a junior with SEC offers, is having an all-state season with 638 yards rushing on just 55 carries. But Irwin's defense is unsung. It held both Clinch County and Fitzgerald to less than 180 yards of total offense. Clinch was 0-for-9 passing. Charlton's best player is Raykwon Anderson, an N.C. State pledge as a wide receiver. Anderson was moved to quarterback this season. He's 35-of-72 passing for 474 yards and eight touchdowns. He's the team's leading rusher with 390 yards while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. WR/KR/DB Seaquon Clark has 471 all-purpose yards and averages 17.4 yards per touch. He has 18 tackles on defense. DE Daniel Mack has seven sacks.

Greater Atlanta Christian at North Hall

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Brickyard, Gainesville

Records, rankings: Greater Atlanta Christian is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-AAA and No. 6; North Hall is 5-0, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Greater Atlanta Christian won 56-6 in 2017.

Things to know: North Hall is one of two 5-0 teams in the region. The other is 10th-ranked Dawson County. But Greater Atlanta Christian, with losses to Westminster and Prestonwood Christian of Texas, remains heavily favored to win a fifth consecutive region title. North Hall, 1-4 at this time a year ago, is vastly improved. North Hall averages 309.0 yards rushing per game and has attempted only 27 passes. Daniel Jackson, with 423, leads five North Hall rushers with at least 200 yards rushing. Jackson also has 185 of the team's 287 yards receiving and scored 11 touchdowns. QB David Speavey has rushed for 276 yards and scored eight touchdowns. GAC has a variety of playmakers in a balanced offense. QB Josh Rose has thrown for 746 yards and rushed for 312. QB Jackson Hardy, more of a pocket passer, has thrown for 329 yards. The leading rusher is Montae Bailey (346 yards), and the leading receivers are Ty James (459 yards, five touchdowns) and Jake Floyd (378 yards, four TDs). Chris Hinton, a defensive end committed to Michigan, has five sacks. OL Myles Hinton, a five star recruit in the 2020 class, is back after missing the first four games with an injury.

Hapeville Charter at Douglass

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Hapeville Charter is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 6-AA and No. 1; Douglass is 5-0, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Hapeville Charter won 35-0 in 2017.

Things to know: Hapeville Charter and Douglass are the only remaining unbeaten teams in 6-AA, and the winner is likely to win the region title. Hapeville is the defending state champion and hasn't lost to a Georgia team since the 2016 state semifinals (Fitzgerald). Douglass is 5-0 for the first time since 2005 and seeking its first region title since 2004. These are two of the three highest-scoring teams in Class AA. Hapeville is first at 49.0, and Douglass is third at 43.8. Both teams average a little more than 300 yards per game, but Hapeville is the more balanced of the two. Marcus Carroll is the Hornets' leading rusher with 367 yards and 10 touchdowns on 40 carries (9.2 ypc). He had 114 yards and three TDs on seven carries in a 63-0 victory over McNair last week. Jeremy Stephens is 19-of-27 passing for 368 yards and four TDs. Hapeville has allowed just three points, which came in a 33-3 victory over then-No. 2 Heard County on Aug. 31. Douglass relies on a running game led by QB Juan Powell, an East Carolina commit who has rushed for 850 yards and 13 TDs on 75 carries. Powell has completed only seven passes (in 17 attempts), but four went for touchdowns. Oscar Wyatt has rushed for 265 yards.

Jefferson County at Hephzibah

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rebels Stadium, Hephzibah

Records, rankings: Jefferson County is 3-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 4-AA and unranked; Hephzibah is 4-1, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Jefferson County won 35-6 in 2005.

Things to know: Jefferson County and Hephzibah are the only remaining unbeaten teams in 2-AA games, and the winner will have the clearest path to the region championship. Jefferson County has won five region titles (most recently in 2015) and made 16 consecutive playoff appearances. Hephzibah, which dropped down from Class AAAA this season, has never won a region title. The Rebels have made the playoffs just four times (most recently in 2014) in their 65-year history. Both teams like to run the ball. Jefferson County ran 53 times for 440 yards and was 0-for-1 passing in a 38-28 victory over Harlem last week. Quarterback Jaden Jenkins (committed to Georgia Southern) had 326 yards on 29 carries and scored on runs of 3, 60, 1 and 5 yards. He has 802 yards and 13 touchdowns on 85 carries (9.4 yards per carry) for the season. Hephzibah averages 219.4 yards rushing and 86.2 passing. Rayquan Riley has 691 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 carries. Sophomore QB Marshall Chambers is 26-of-65 passing for 421 yards and six TDs and has run for 191 yards and scored three times. DE Elijah Mayes (offer from Troy) has six sacks and 14 tackles for losses.

Prince Avenue Christian at Athens Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Slaughter Field, Athens

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-A South and No. 2 in Class A private; Athens Academy is 4-0, 0-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 32-14 in 2017.

Things to know: These two teams have accounted for the past eight titles in Region 8-A. Athens Academy won in 2010, 2012 and 2017, and Prince Avenue Christian won in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Athens Academy broke a five-game losing streak against Prince Avenue last year and ended the Wolverines' 35-game winning streak in regular-season games. Prince Avenue is averaging 50.6 points and 507.5 yards of total offense (285.6 passing, 221.8 rushing) this season. Sophomore QB Brock Vandagriff is 80-of-125 passing for 1,428 yards and 12 touchdowns and is the team's leading rusher with 317 yards and six TDs on 41 carries. Mack Simmons has 33 receptions for 580 yards and six touchdowns, and Christian Parrish (offer from Army) has 349 yards receiving and 127 rushing. Athens Academy has outscored its first four opponents 129-36. QB Palmer Bush is 30-of-42 passing for 573 yards and seven touchdowns. He tied or surpassed his season highs in attempts (12), yards (173) and TDs (two) in a 46-8 victory over Towns County last week. Junior Len'Neth Whitehead (four Division I offers) has rushed for 285 yards and two TDs on 26 carries (11 ypc).

Sequoyah at Creekview

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grizzly Stadium, Canton

Records, rankings: Sequoyah is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 6-AAAAAA and No. 4; Creekview is 5-0, 3-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Sequoyah won 49-13 in 2017.

Things to know: Sequoyah and Creekview are two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in Region 6-AAAAAA. No. 3 Harrison (6-0, 4-0) is the other. This will be the first meeting ever between two top-10 teams from Cherokee County. Sequoyah has lost 16 of its last 19 games against ranked opponents, and Creekview has lost 11 of its last 12. Both teams run the ball well. Sequoyah averages 281.3 yards rushing and is led by seniors Cole Jacobs (44 carries, 406 yards, five touchdowns) and Jackson Smith (48-269-4). Creekview averages 246.2 yards rushing. Cade Radam has 729 yards and six touchdowns on 103 carries and has run for at least 100 yards in every game this season. Ethan Dirrim has rushed for 324 yards on 43 carries. Creekview is the more likely of the two teams to pass. Dirrim and Brody Rhodes have combined for 663 yards and eight touchdowns passing. Rhodes is 37-of-60 for 387 yards, and Dirrim is 22-of-43 for 276. Sequoyah has attempted 30 passes in four games, including just 17 in the past three. Collier Pecht is 18-of-28 for 305 yards and five TDs.

Troup at Sandy Creek

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Battlefield, Tyrone

Records, rankings: Troup is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-AAAA and No. 5; Sandy Creek is 3-1, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Troup won 71-16 in 2017.

Things to know: The 2017 game between these two marked the most lopsided defeat in Sandy Creek history and signaled a rare down year for the Patriots, who finished 5-5, the first non-winning campaign since 2001. The rebuild is not complete, but the computer Maxwell Ratings rank the Patriots at No. 10 this week and declare them 8.5 points better than the 2017 team. Sandy Creek has found balance so far, averaging 155.3 yards rushing, 149.5 passing. The yardage leaders are juniors Rashad Amos (316 rushing), Matthew Williams (395 passing) and Ahmad Jackson (232). DB Nic Toomer is committed to Stanford. Troup has its highest ranking since it spent a few weeks at No. 2 in 2005. This is probably the most talented Troup team since long before that. DE King Mwikuta is committed to Alabama. LB/WR Joko Willis, WR Jamari Thrash, DE Andy Boykin and QB Kobe Hudson (Auburn) also are major college recruits. Hudson, recruited primarily as a wide receiver, has thrown for 1,514 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards. The leading receivers are Thrash (16-364-7) and Willis (15-333-4).

Ware County at Lowndes

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Ware County is 4-1 and No. 8 in Class AAAAA; Lowndes is 5-1 and No. 10 in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Lowndes won 37-6 in 2017.

Things to know: This will be Ware County's fourth opponent that was ranked at the time of the game. The Gators beat Glynn Academy last week, ending a four-game losing streak against the Red Terrors, and Burke County but lost to Coffee 21-14. Ware is in a better place than the 0-4 start a year ago that resulted in the program's first losing season since 2001. Ware is making its comeback with a freshman quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, who has thrown for 555 yards and rushed for 312. The leading rusher, Dream Gainer, is a sophomore. He has 460 yards. MLB Logan Braucht (34 solo tackles, seven for losses) is one of only four senior starters on defense. Lowndes - which also plays a freshman quarterback - is coming off a record-setting 71-35 victory over Valdosta in which RB Travis Tisdale rushed for 414 yards. The Kentucky commit has 1,097 yards rushing for the season. But the freshman, Jacurri Brown, was 9-of-12 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown in his first start. He has rushed for 239 yards this season.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.