0 Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis out of hospital following emergency surgery

Georgia freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis was released from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Monday and will begin his rehabilitation.

Mathis underwent emergency surgery Thursday after an MRI revealed a cyst on his brain.

“One more day, and it could have burst,” Terence Mathis, D’Wan’s father, said Monday. “I can’t tell you how thankful I am my son is at the University of Georgia and with that medical and training staff.

“We were 745 miles away when all this happened last week, and Coach (Kirby) Smart made sure my son was taken care of the same way he would treat his own children.”

The University of Georgia medical staff rushed Mathis to the emergency room last Thursday after the early enrollee from Romulus, Mich., came to them with severe sinus pain.

“People need to understand this is what makes Georgia a great institution, it’s not just on the football field,” Terence Mathis said. “It’s the people. They’ve had every specialist on hand. My family has been taken care of from the jump.”

D’Wan Mathis is expected to remain on antibiotics for 30 days, according to his father. At this stage of his rehabilitation, he will continue to have 24-hour medical supervision.

The extreme sinus pressure was triggered by a severe climate change after D’Wan Mathis returned to Athens on May 13 after a short break back in Michigan at the conclusion of the spring semester.

The 6-foot-5 Mathis signed with UGA in December, withdrawing a pledge to Ohio State after learning the Buckeyes were recruiting Justin Fields to transfer to Columbus.

The sinus pressure proved to be a blessing, Terence Mathis said, as it led to the telltale MRI that revealed buildup of fluid outside of the brain.

Ron Courson, Georgia’s director of sports medicine since 1995, has been a liaison between the Piedmont Hospital staff and the Mathis’ family.

“Ron has been so helpful to my family throughout all of this,” Terence Mathis said. “He has let our family know what is happening and what to expect at every step of the way.”

Courson has worked as an athletic trainer in three Olympic Games (Seoul, Barcelona and Atlanta), as well as serving as the president of the SEC Sports Medicine Committee.

Georgia players meet Wednesday, and while D’Wan is not close to being ready to go through drills, Terence Mathis said it’s his understanding his son will be able to attend the meeting.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.