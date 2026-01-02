More Georgia Tech players enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech redshirt sophomore wide receiver Bailey Stockton announced on X Thursday he will enter the transfer portal.

Stockton had 21 catches for 233 yards this season as No. 24 Georgia Tech finished 9-4 with a 25-21 loss to BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.

Georgia Tech previously has had quarterback Aaron Philo, defensive backs Christian Pritchett and D.J. Moore, linebacker Melvin Jordan IV and offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Tana Alo-Tupuola and Ben Galloway announce plans to transfer.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is facing a major makeover of his offensive staff.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and wide receivers coach Trent McKnight have joined Florida’s staff. Also, running backs coach Norval McKenzie has been hired by Virginia Tech. Nebraska hired offensive line coach Geep Wade.

