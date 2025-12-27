Georgia Tech leads BYU, 21-18, at Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech was leading Brigham Young University by a commanding 11 points heading into halftime, but the Cougars have roared back in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets are playing the Cougars in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

BYU threatened and scored early, but then the momentum shifted.

Georgia Teach is working to achieve its first 10-win season since 2014.

The No. 22 Yellow Jackets (9-3) are being led by the ACC Player of the Year, senior quarterback Haynes King.

King threw for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, adding another 922 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs.

“(10 wins) means a lot not only to me, but for the seniors,” King told Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick recently. “With what we’ve gone through to turn this program around, it’s night and day from when we first got here. And like I said, it means lots to all of us, and that’s our No. 1 thing, is just trying to go out there and get No. 10.”

Georgia Tech’s high-scoring offense will battle the No. 12 Cougars’ top-20 scoring defense, which averages 19 points allowed per game this season.

Both teams are coming off losses, with Georgia Tech falling to in-state rival Georgia 16-9 in their last game.

