Georgia Tech faces off against BYU in Pop-Tarts Bowl – Saturday on Channel 2

ORLANDO, Fla. — Georgia Tech goes for its first 10-win season since 2014 when it faces BYU at the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday.

The 24th-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-3) will be led by the ACC Player of the Year, senior quarterback Haynes King.

Watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl LIVE on Channel 2 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

King threw for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, adding another 922 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs.

“(10 wins) means a lot not only to me, but for the seniors,” King told Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick recently. “With what we’ve gone through to turn this program around, it’s night and day from when we first got here. And like I said, it means lots to all of us, and that’s our No. 1 thing, is just trying to go out there and get No. 10.”

Georgia Tech’s high-scoring offense will battle the No. 12 Cougars’ top-20 scoring defense, which averages 19 points allowed per game this season.

Both teams are coming off losses, with Georgia Tech falling to in-state rival Georgia 16-9 in their last game.

BYU (11-2) missed its chance to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff when it lost to Texas Tech 34-7 in the Big 12 Championship.

