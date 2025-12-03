Georgia Tech, Brent Key agree to new contract

Georgia Tech and football head coach Brent Key have agreed to a new five-year contract on Wednesday, extending him through 2030.

“There is no other place or opportunity out there like Georgia Tech,” Key said in a statement.

Key, a former Georgia Tech player, took over his alma mater’s program as an interim head coach in 2022 and received the full-time job in 2023.

Since then, the Yellow Jackets have finished with a winning-record in each of Key’s three seasons. This year, the program finished with a 9-3 regular season, its best record since 2014.

“To our fans and students – everything that you do for our program matters and is appreciated. You’ve made Bobby Dodd Stadium one of the biggest homefield advantages in all of college football. We need everyone to be all in to get where we want to go. Together, we’ll achieve great things. Go Jackets!" Key said.

Georgia Tech did not release terms for Key’s new deal. Yahoo Sports reports that Key will receive about $6.5 million a year.

Georgia Tech waits to learn its bowl bid on Sunday.

