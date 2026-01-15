Former Alabama, Michigan running back transferring to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has picked up a key player in the transfer portal.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick that former Alabama and Michigan running back Justice Haynes will transfer to the Flats.

Haynes, the son of former NFL running back Verron Haynes, played high school football at Blessed Trinity and Buford High School.

Justice Haynes spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide and the past season with the Wolverines.

2023: 168 yards, 6.7 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns for Alabama

2024: 448 yards, 5.7 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns for Alabama

2025: 857 cards, 7.1 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns for Michigan

