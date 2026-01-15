Georgia Tech

Former Alabama, Michigan running back transferring to Georgia Tech

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Michigan v Michigan State EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 25: Justice Haynes #22 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the third quarter at Spartan Stadium on October 25, 2025 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Georgia Tech has picked up a key player in the transfer portal.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick that former Alabama and Michigan running back Justice Haynes will transfer to the Flats.

Haynes, the son of former NFL running back Verron Haynes, played high school football at Blessed Trinity and Buford High School.

Justice Haynes spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide and the past season with the Wolverines.

  • 2023: 168 yards, 6.7 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns for Alabama
  • 2024: 448 yards, 5.7 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns for Alabama
  • 2025: 857 cards, 7.1 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns for Michigan

