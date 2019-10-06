Braves rally in top of 9th to take 2-1 series lead over Cardinals in NLDS

ST. LOUIS - Down to their final three outs, the Atlanta Braves showed once again how they don't quit.
The Braves put together an incredible rally in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 3-1 Game 3 win over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Mark Melancon picked up the save.
The team now leads the NLDS 2-1 and could clinch the series with a Game 4 win Monday.
Ballgame..— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 6, 2019
Here's how the Braves rallied in the ninth inning:
Great start to 9th..— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 6, 2019
JD with standup double
Billy Hamilton will run for JD— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 6, 2019
Welcome to October, @LieutenantDans7!#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/OmTejGNLSd— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 6, 2019
TIE BALL GAME..— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 6, 2019
DANSBY !
Adam Freaking Duvall!— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 6, 2019
🗣 WE ARE #RELENTLESS! pic.twitter.com/omN4hCWUmI— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 6, 2019
