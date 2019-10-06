  • Braves rally in top of 9th to take 2-1 series lead over Cardinals in NLDS

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    ST. LOUIS - Down to their final three outs, the Atlanta Braves showed once again how they don't quit.

    The Braves put together an incredible rally in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 3-1 Game 3 win over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Mark Melancon picked up the save.

    The team now leads the NLDS 2-1 and could clinch the series with a Game 4 win Monday. 

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will have LIVE reaction from St. Louis on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    Here's how the Braves rallied in the ninth inning:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories