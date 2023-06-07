Atlanta Gladiators become new minor league affiliate for Nashville Predators

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Gladiators announced major changes to the minor league team’s organization, including a new National Hockey League affiliation and head coach.

Channel 2 Action News was there on Tuesday when the Gladiators officially became the new ECHL affiliate for the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta previously was the ECHL team for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

“We are very proud to bring in the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals as affiliation partners. With the Predators being the closest NHL team to Gwinnett, we wanted to bring our fans closer than ever to our affiliation partner,” Atlanta majority owner Alex Campbell said. “We are thrilled that the road to SMASHVILLE begins in Atlanta, and we cannot wait for what the future holds for both of our esteemed organizations.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Campbell also announced at a news conference Tuesday that former player and assistant coach Derek Nesbitt will take over the head coaching duties.

Nesbitt played for the Gladiators for eight seasons, including five as the team’s captain. He was the all-time leader in games played, goals and points for the Atlanta organization.

“We’re so excited to have Mr. Gladiator himself, Derek Nesbitt, as the next head coach of our storied franchise. When you think of the Atlanta Gladiators, you think of Derek Nesbitt, and his accomplishments while wearing a Gladiators jersey,” Campbell said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group