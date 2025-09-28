AP top 25: Georgia, Georgia Tech both drop; see Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein’s ballot

ATLANTA — Top 10 teams Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Florida State all saw their first losses of the season this weekend. That means there’s a shakeup for the new Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Georgia dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 while Alabama jumped from No. 17 to No. 10 after the Tide’s 24-21 win in Athens. Meanwhile in Atlanta, Georgia Tech fell one spot down to No. 17 despite a comeback win in overtime to reach 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

Here are the top 25 rankings:

Ohio State Oregon Miami Fla. Ole Miss Oklahoma Texas A&M Penn State Indiana Texas Alabama Texas Tech Georgia LSU Iowa State Tennessee Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Florida State Missouri Michigan Notre Dame Illinois BYU Virginia Arizona State

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Oregon Ohio State Miami (Fla.) Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Penn State Texas Tech Georgia Iowa State Indiana Tennessee LSU Texas Michigan Missouri Vanderbilt Illinois Georgia Tech BYU Notre Dame Virginia Florida State Arizona State

