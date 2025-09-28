Sports

AP top 25: Georgia, Georgia Tech both drop; see Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein’s ballot

ATLANTA — Top 10 teams Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Florida State all saw their first losses of the season this weekend. That means there’s a shakeup for the new Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Georgia dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 while Alabama jumped from No. 17 to No. 10 after the Tide’s 24-21 win in Athens. Meanwhile in Atlanta, Georgia Tech fell one spot down to No. 17 despite a comeback win in overtime to reach 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

Here are the top 25 rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Miami Fla.
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Penn State
  8. Indiana
  9. Texas
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Georgia
  13. LSU
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Florida State
  19. Missouri
  20. Michigan
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Illinois
  23. BYU
  24. Virginia
  25. Arizona State

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Miami (Fla.)
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Alabama
  8. Penn State
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Georgia
  11. Iowa State
  12. Indiana
  13. Tennessee
  14. LSU
  15. Texas
  16. Michigan
  17. Missouri
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Illinois
  20. Georgia Tech
  21. BYU
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Virginia
  24. Florida State
  25. Arizona State

