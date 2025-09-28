AP top 25: Georgia, Georgia Tech both drop; see Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein’s ballot

ATLANTA — Top 10 teams Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Florida State all saw their first losses of the season this weekend. That means there’s a shakeup for the new Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
Georgia dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 while Alabama jumped from No. 17 to No. 10 after the Tide’s 24-21 win in Athens. Meanwhile in Atlanta, Georgia Tech fell one spot down to No. 17 despite a comeback win in overtime to reach 5-0 for the first time since 2014.
Here are the top 25 rankings:
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Miami Fla.
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Texas
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Arizona State
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Miami (Fla.)
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Texas
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Illinois
- Georgia Tech
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Virginia
- Florida State
- Arizona State
