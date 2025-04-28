Local Steals & Deals: Chic Looks and Stylish Spaces with Cortex Beauty and This Is A Stickup

24 April, 2025
Chic Looks and Stylish Spaces with Cortex Beauty and This Is A Stickup
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Quick Transformations with Beautiful Results
Looking for quick upgrades that make a big impact? Cortex Beauty’s pro-level hairstyling tools help you step out with confidence, while This Is A Stickup’s peel-and-stick window shades instantly refresh any space with style and ease. Whether it’s your morning routine or your home vibe, these smart solutions are all about effortless transformations—no fuss, just results.
Cortex Beauty
Deal: $49.99-$54.99
Retail: $169.99-$250.00
80% Off
Get ready to style like a pro—right from home! Cortex Beauty’s tools make it super easy to get the hair you want, whether it’s sleek and straight, soft waves, or a big, bouncy blowout. From powerful blowout brushes to cool digital wave makers, everything’s designed to be fast, easy to use, and salon-worthy. No appointment? No problem.Shop now
This Is A Stickup
Deal: $45.00
Retail: $60.00
25% Off
Looking for an easy home upgrade? This Is A Stickup makes it simple with peel-and-stick window shades that go up in seconds—no tools, no stress! Light-filtering, adjustable, and available in fun patterns and colors, they’re the perfect way to add privacy and style. And with our special deal, it’s the perfect time to grab a few for your space!Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group