WWE star Liv Morgan arrested on marijuana possession charge

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Pro wrestling star Liv Morgan was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in Central Florida on Thursday, authorities said.

Morgan, 29, of Spring Hill, Florida, has won the WWE Women’s Championship and the the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Morgan, whose legal name is Gionna J. Daddio, was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, a third-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession not more than 20 grams.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies pulled Daddio after observing that her yellow Jeep was crossing yellow and white lines on the highway along County Road 476 in Bushnell, WFTV reported.

The Sumter County deputy stated in the affidavit that he could smell an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Daddio allegedly admitted she had marijuana in the Jeep and did not have a medical marijuana card, according to the television station.

Daddio had a “small plastic bag” containing marijuana that held “an oil-like substance,” WTVT reported. The wrestler also had a pink fuzz bag in the back seat and a small clear plastic bag with “a green leafy substance,” WFTV reported.

The use of synthetic cannabinoids is prohibited by WWE “even if purchased as an over-the-counter medication without a prescription” USA Today reported. Their use is a violation of the organization’s substance abuse and drug testing policy.

Daddio was released approximately three hours after she was booked into the Sumter County Jail, posting $3,000 bail, online records show. She is expected to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2024, according to WTVT.

