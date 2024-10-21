Wrong number Thanksgiving: Breast cancer diagnosis won’t cancel annual tradition

The family Thanksgiving tradition that started all because of a wrong number will not be canceled after a cancer diagnosis.

Wanda Dench became friends with Jamal Hinton after she sent him a text message inviting him to Thanksgiving nearly a decade ago. He was just 17 years old in 2016 and she was trying to send her grandson a message but sent it to Hinton instead. Still, she invited Hinton to join the family dinner and it became the first of an annual event.

The strangers-turned-friends relationship has survived the pandemic, the death of Dench’s husband due to COVID complications and now breast cancer.

Dench said she had a CT scan to see if she had pneumonia earlier this year after she had bronchitis. She was clear of pneumonia but the scan did show a mass in her breast. Doctors told her to get a mammogram, which she hadn’t had in a few years.

That’s when doctors discovered Stage 1 breast cancer.

She told Hinton about her diagnosis.

“He was shocked when I told him, as well as my family members. He and his girlfriend, Mikaela, have been so supportive. He calls me on a regular basis just to check in and see how I’m doing and you know, boost my spirits and you know we have chats. It’s just been awesome to have the support from Jamal,” Dench told KSAZ.

She had the tumor removed along with a lymph node. Dench is also undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, KPHO reported.

Hinton shared her medical news on social media.

Here is a special message from Wanda🌺 pic.twitter.com/KDTWktDPfN — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) October 16, 2024

As for the yearly dinner — it will still be held, but the pair are hammering out the details of where it will happen.

She may go to Chandler, Arizona, where Hinton lives, or he may travel to Prescott Valley, where Dench lives. It all depends on her cancer treatment, KPHO reported.





