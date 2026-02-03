Trevi Fountain: Tourists now charged to toss coins at famed Rome attraction

ROME — Tourists who want to toss coins into the Trevi Fountain now need coins to gain access to one of Rome’s famous attractions.

On Monday, Rome began charging a fee of 2 euros (about $2.36) at certain times for non-residents to move close to the fountain, Reuters reported. The move was meant to ease overcrowding at the site, which typically has tourists standing shoulder to shoulder and many rows deep as they throw coins and take selfies.

The fee will help pay for the maintenance of the monument and applies only to tourists who walk down the stone steps to get close to the basin of the fountain, according to the news outlet.

According to legend, tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain guarantees a return to the Eternal City, CNN reported. Two coins promise love with an Italian, while three mean marriage to an Italian.

Paying for a selfie: Rome starts charging for Trevi Fountainhttps://t.co/zMe2xinKir pic.twitter.com/xjbK78z3uq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 3, 2026

According to The Associated Press, the fountain was made famous when actress Anita Ekberg wades into the water and invites co-star Marcello Mastroianni to join her during the 1960 film, “La Dolce Vita.”

Tickets are required from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Mondays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the other days of the week, according to CNN. After 10 p.m., barriers are removed and access is free to all tourists.

“Before, there were problems accessing the fountain. There were a lot of people. Now, it’s very easy,” Ilhan Musbah, a tourist from Morocco, told the AP

“Tell me it’s not worth two euros! It’s worth thousands if not millions, it’s beautiful!” Polish tourist Agata Harezlak told AFP. “You can take photos, you feel good, you’re comfortable, and on top of that 2 euros is not much.”

Not every tourist was content to pay a fee, CNN reported. A group from Spain stood outside the barriers and threw coins toward the fountain, with several missing their target.

A city official told the news outlet that patrols will eventually prowl the area to prevent injuries from wayward throws.

Authorities said more than 10 million people visited the fountain, which opened in 1762, from December 2024 to December 2025, Reuters reported. The monument depicts Oceanus, the Roman god of all water.

