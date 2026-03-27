Senate sends DHS funding bill to House; House speaker rejects plan

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Senate voted to approve funding for most agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously without a roll call, The Associated Press reported.

Update 2:53 p.m. ET, March 27: House Speaker Mike Johnson rejected the bill, calling it a “gambit that was done last night is a joke.”

Johnson instead floated a bill that would fund the DHS at its current levels until May 22 and challenged the Senate to pass it on Monday. The upper chamber went on recess after passing the bill it agreed to early Friday, the AP reported.

In the meantime, the White House released a memo directing the DHS to pay TSA agents despite the shutdown, CNN reported.

“As President of the United States, I have determined that these circumstances constitute an emergency situation compromising the Nation’s security,” President Donald Trump wrote.

“Accordingly, I hereby direct the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations to provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits that would have accrued to them if not for the Democrat-led DHS shutdown, consistent with applicable law,” it went on to say, but does not indicate where the money will come from.

TSA agents have gone without pay for several weeks during the shutdown.

Original report: In addition to the TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Coast Guard were also included. No funding was earmarked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As the AP explained, “Customs was funded, but Border Protection was not.”

ICE was given $75 billion from the Republican tax-cut bill signed by President Donald Trump last year, so immigration officers were paid during the more than a month-long partial government shutdown.

“The good news is we anticipated this a year ago,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, according to CNN. “I mean, one of the reasons we frontloaded, pre-loaded up the one, big, beautiful bill with advanced funding for Homeland Security was because we anticipated this was likely going to happen, and it did.”

Democrats had refused to vote for DHS funding until Republicans would place restrictions on immigration agents after the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January. The shutdown started on Feb. 14, The Washington Post reported. Despite the stalemate, the bill’s passage in the Senate overnight did not include the restrictions Democrats had pushed for.

The bill’s passage in the Senate came after Trump threatened to sign an order to pay TSA agents to stop the hours-long security lines at some airports. The Washington Post said he would use emergency powers afforded to him as the president to do so.

The House still has to pass the bill for it to go to the president’s desk for his signature, and before the affected agencies can reopen.

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