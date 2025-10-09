Recall alert: Waymeet recalls an additional 19K power banks

More power banks are being recalled because they could overheat and burn someone or even cause a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 19,500 ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks. The latest recall is in addition to the 24,000 battery packs that were recalled in August. An additional 11,915 power packs were recalled in Canada over the two campaigns.

The following power banks are part of both recalls, with the date of the recall listed after the model number:

2G505 (Oct. 9)

2G520 (Aug. 14)

2G505B (Aug. 14)

2G512B (Aug. 14)

ESR is printed on the back of the case, while the model number can be found on the right side.

The power banks were all sold online from September 2022 to July 2025 at Amazon and Esrtech.com, while the ones that were under the previous recall were sold on Home Depot’s website. They sold for between $32 and $50, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled batteries, you should not use them and contact Waymeet for a full refund.

You will have to send a photo of the power bank to the company by email. The battery must have “recalled” written on it and the photo needs to show the model number.

For more information, contact Waymeet at 888-990-0280, by email or online.

