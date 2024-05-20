Recall alert: 187K Hondas Ridgelines recalled over review camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of nearly 187,300 Honda Ridgeline trucks.

The rearview camera tailgate wire harness may break and prevent the camera from displaying an image.

The NHTSA said, “In low temperature environments where road salt is present, the electric wiring of the rear-view camera (RVC) tailgate wire harness may fatigue and break in the presence of freezing water and salt with repeated opening and closing of the tailgate.”

The recall affects some 2020 to 2024 Ridgeline trucks.

Dealers will replace the wire harness for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters starting July 1 alerting them to the recall, but you can call Honda directly at 888-234-2138. The internal recall number is YI7.

