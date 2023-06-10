Police: 9 injured in targeted shooting in San Francisco; all expected to survive

SAN FRANCISCO — Police say nine people were injured in a shooting Friday night in San Francisco.

San Francisco police were called out to a shooting near 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the city’s Mission District, according to KPIX. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m.

Victims were taken to the hospital, The Associated Press reported.

On Twitter, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed that nine people were injured in the shooting. They say all nine are expected to survive.

Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St as we conduct an investigation related to a shooting. At this time, can confirm multiple victims - their medical conditions are unknown. Updates will be released as they become available. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2023

“At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time,” police said.

Police said that the victims were between the ages of 19 to 35 with one victim’s age unknown, according to KTVU. Most of the victims who were injured are believed to be in their twenties.

Witnesses told the news outlet it was a drive-by shooting.

No information has been released regarding a suspect or suspects.