Plane with 5 House members clipped by another plane on Reagan National Airport taxiway

ARLINGTON, Va. — Five lawmakers were on board an American Airlines flight that was clipped by another plane on the ground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday.

The House of Representatives members were from New York and New Jersey.

The plane that the representatives were on, as well as the other plane involved, was an American Airlines aircraft.

The company said, American Eagle flight 5490, operated by PSA Airlines, made contact on a DCA taxiway with American Eagle flight 4522, operated by Republic Airways," American Airlines said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience."

The legislators were on their way to JFK International Airport on board Flight 4522.

The other plane, Flight 5490, was on the way to Charleston, South Carolina.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R. NY) was among those on Flight 4522, and posted to social media, "Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!"

Also on the flight was Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) who wrote, “Glad my colleges and I are okay!”

Glad my colleagues and I are okay! We are safely waiting on the tarmac, but we may need more snacks.



Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NY) echoed the remarks, saying that “Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe.



Gottheimer said, “The plane shook violently. It was pretty clear that we got hit.”

He then said, “The pilot came on and told us we weren’t going anywhere except back to the gate.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “Thankfully, no one was injured-just the inconvenience of a delayed departure. The Bronx: I’m coming home... eventually!”

I was just on a grounded plane that was struck by another aircraft. Thankfully, no one was injured—just the inconvenience of a delayed departure.



Rep Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) was also on the flight, and said that the plane was taxiing.

Both planes went back to the terminal and are now out of service for an inspection. Each plane had damage to a winglet, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate.

This was the latest incident at the airport after a deadly collision between an Army Blackhawk helicopter and an American Airlines plane, which killed everyone on both aircraft.

