Officials: Florida man offers alcoholic drink to deputy during vehicle chase

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing items from a convenience store, then offering deputies a stolen alcoholic drink while being pursued during a high-speed chase, authorities said.

“We would be very interested to hear from anyone else who has been offered a vodka spritzer by their suspect in the middle of a vehicle pursuit,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Or that the same suspect calmly tried to walk away from a crash, puffing on a cigarette, despite being surrounded by deputies.”

According to Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Richard Christopher Smith, 39, of Miami, was arrested on April 19. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest, DUI, refusal to submit to a DUI test and petit theft, arrest records show.

Deputies said that at approximately 2:55 p.m. ET on April 19, workers at the Spring Lake Market reported that Smith had allegedly stolen several items and walked away.

Smith allegedly was driving in circles around the store in a black minivan, deputies said.

Smith fled the scene when deputies arrived and led officials on a chase that ended several miles away at the Sebring Regional Airport.

The sheriff’s office said that during the pursuit, Smith held a can of Ketel One vodka spritz out of his window, telling a deputy that “I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it” as he passed the officer.

“We don’t know if he was expecting us to just say ‘Cheers!’ and let him go, or what,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said that Smith attempted to ram two patrol vehicles while his tires were being punctured by spike strips.

Smith then exited his vehicle, smoking a cigarette, and was tased by one of the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

As he was being attended to by the deputies at the scene, Smith asked why he was being arrested.

“For a lot of stupid (expletive) right now,” a deputy replied.

“You guys had fun, though, right?” Smith asked.

Smith remains in the Highland County Jail, with bail set at $125,000, online records show.

