Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi married in private ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have officially tied the knot, according to several media outlets.

The “Stranger Things” star, 20, and the 22-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, were married in a private ceremony last weekend, People reported.

According to the magazine, the couple “looked happy” while shopping in the Hamptons on the eastern shore of Long Island on Friday.

Brown and Biongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023 and had an engagement party several months later, NJ.com reported.

The two were originally spotted together in New York City in June 2021, according to E! Online. They officially confirmed their relationship in November 2021 in London.

Brown rose to fame as a child actor starring in “Stranger Things,” playing the role of “Eleven” in the Netflix series.

Jake Biongiovi is the son of the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, Billboard reported.

Bon Jovi had already given his stamp of approval before the wedding, according to E! Online.

“She’s fabulous,” Bon Jovi told E! News in April. “She’s really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple.”

