Johnny Gaudreau’s widow says she is expecting couple’s third child during eulogy

Days after the death of Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the winger’s wife announced that the couple was going to welcome their third baby in a few months.

Meredith Gaudreau said during her eulogy to her husband on Monday, “John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life. There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever -- it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby,” ABC News reported.

She said the pregnancy was a “total surprise” and when he found out, “His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me.”

The couple’s oldest daughter, Noa, hasn’t turned two yet, the “Today” show reported. They also had a son, Johnny, this past February.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed by a suspected drunken driver in Salem County, New Jersey. They were riding bikes together right before their sister’s Labor Day weekend wedding.

The driver who is accused of hitting the brothers was charged with two counts of death by auto.

Kate Gaudreau postponed her wedding but paid tribute to her brothers by adding “J&M” to her wedding band, writing on Instagram, “Forever with me now. J & M,” US Weekly reported.

Matthew Gaudreau and his wife were also expecting a baby together, their first.

“He was born to be a dad,” Madeline Gaudreau said during the memorial, ABC News reported. “The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”

Madeline Gaudreau is due in December, she said on Instagram.









© 2024 Cox Media Group