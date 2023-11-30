Trending

Israel-Hamas war: 6 additional Israeli hostages released

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SOUTHERN ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 30: IDF soldiers walk near military vehicles near the border of Gaza on November 30, 2023 in Southern Israel. Israel and Hamas agreed to a further extension to a truce that has lasted nearly a week, which promised the release of more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

SOUTHERN ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 30: IDF soldiers walk near military vehicles near the border of Gaza on November 30, 2023 in Southern Israel. Israel and Hamas agreed to a further extension to a truce that has lasted nearly a week, which promised the release of more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Six additional hostages were released Thursday, the Israeli military says.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said that six more hostages were released, according to CNN.

The additional hostages were taken to Egypt by the Red Cross hours after two other hostages were over to Israel separately, according to The Associated Press. They have since returned to Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office said, according to CNN.

The Prime Minister’s office, according to CNN, released the names of the six hostages:

  • Sapir Cohen, 29
  • Shani Goren, 29
  • Nili Margalit, 41
  • Ilana Gritzewsky, 30
  • Bilal Alziadana, 18
  • Aisha Alziadana, 17
The hostage release Thursday marked the seventh straight night hostages were released under the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The cease-fire agreement is expected to expire early Friday but mediators are working to extend the deadline.

According to the AP, Israel is expected to freed 30 Palestinian prisoners Thursday night.

