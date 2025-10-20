Former WWE tag team champion Sir Mo dies

Former WWE tag team champion Sir Mo has died. He was 58 years old.

The wrestler’s brother, Gerald Horne, said he died on Oct. 19 at a hospital in Texas, TMZ reported.

Sir Mo, whose real name is Bobby Horne, had been diagnosed with kidney problems and had been in the hospital for the past few months.

While hospitalized, he also developed pneumonia and a blood infection.

He started as a pro wrestler in 1991 and signed with WWE in 1993 as part of the tag team “Men on a Mission” with Nelson Frazier. They won the tag team title in 1994.

News of his death was shared by Book Pro Wrestlers, which posted on social media about his legacy to the sport: “As the years went on, Bobby continued to contribute to wrestling both in and out of the ring — training others, helping at events, and always giving back to the business he loved."

He was from North Carolina but was elected into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame, People magazine reported.

